Rockets With Disappointing Overtime Loss to Warriors at Home

The Houston Rockets returned home after an extended road trip and looked to take advantage of an injury riddled Golden State Warriors team. The Rockets were shockingly not able to come out on top and overcome their mistakes in an overtime battle 115-113.

The Rockets dropped to 38-23 on the season and the overtime struggles continued with a 1-6 record in the extra period. Second-year guard Reed Sheppard continued to shine and was the leading scorer in this game with 30 points, six assists, and six 3-pointers on 12/19 shooting off the bench.

Kevin Durant added 23 and six on 50% shooting, but went 4/6 from the free throw line. Those two misses were crucial in overtime. Amen Thompson added 18 and 10. While the Rockets shot better than the Warriors from three and out-rebounded them, it wasn't enough.

Game Recap

Mar 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jabari Smith Jr. returned to the starting lineup after a sprained ankle kept him out of the last two contests. The Rockets were wearing their Dunkstronaut uniforms back home.

The game was tied at 93 with three minutes to go. The Rockets missed a couple key shots down the stretch, but Sheppard had a great assist to Alperen Sengun for a layup and one. Melton answered for a go-ahead three, but Sengun responded with a bucket at the rim. The Warriors were up two at 101-99 after an Al Horford three, but it was the two-time All Star Sengun with his third consecutive bucket that tied it once again at 101.

Durant got called for a key foul with 6.5 seconds left, but it was overturned which set up a jump ball. The Warriors won that but lost the ball. The Rockets nearly got a Thompson layup at the rim at the buzzer but just missed.

Sheppard hit a corner three, but former Houston Cougar L.J. Cryer answered with his own triple. Golden State kept responding, this time with a 5-0 personal run for Brandon Podziemski. GSW was up 111-106 but Thompson got a steal and went 1/2 from the line. Eason got a rebound off the second miss and Durant drained a clutch three.

KD was then fouled from beyond the arc down 113-110 and shockingly missed the final free throw attempt. Melton got a huge bucket to go for a 115-112 Warriors lead with 5.3 seconds to go.

The Rockets had two turnovers to start the game, and Draymond Green got the scoring started. Thompson responded with a nice move in the paint.

Golden State took a 14-6 lead early and were doing well on the boards. De’Anthony Melton was on fire from three, and the Rockets were just cold shooting-wise. The Warriors took a 22-11 lead at the first timeout. GSW’s bench also chipped in as the Rockets ended the first quarter surprisingly down 20-30.

Sheppard stayed in the game to start the second quarter and made a couple of floaters and had a nice pass to Tari Eason for a dunk. The Warriors responded with a couple of 3-pointers, including from Cryer.

The Warriors opened up a 10-point lead with under four minutes to go in the first half. Josh Okogie made a few threes off the bench. The Rockets heated up and went on a 10-0 run and tied the game at 45 thanks to their defense, leading to quick points in transition.

Gui Santos scored the last four points of the half as Golden State took a 51-47 halftime lead.

Houston is shooting 44% from the field, while the Warriors are at 45%. Sheppard was the leading scorer at the half with 11. GSW was 5/17 from the floor in the second quarter.

The Rockets began the second half with a couple of turnovers, and the Warriors took advantage. Houston’s defense struggled in the third as Golden State took a nine-point lead. The Rockets fought back with a crucial 15-4 run at the end of the quarter, led by Okogie and Sheppard off the bench. Thompson made an impact with a personal 5-0 run, starting with a rare 3-pointer from the corner, followed up by a steal and dunk for the Rockets’ first lead of the game.

Houston had an 82-81 lead through three. Sheppard knocked down back-to-back three-pointers as the Rockets defense stepped up its physicality and coverage in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets will look to bounce back on the second of this back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Friday.