Rockets Rising Star Guard Seen in Boot, Awaits MRI
The Houston Rockets may have suffered a significant blow to their chances this season after an injury to Amen Thompson.
Thompson was seen in a boot, walking with crutches following Houston's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Thompson will take an MRI on Sunday to determine the injury's severity.
Thompson injured his ankle midway through the fourth quarter against the Pelicans. Thompson elevated for a moving midrange shot in front of the free-throw line. His left foot landed on Pelicans big man Karlo Matkovic, leading to the injury.
Following the injury, Thompson struggled to get up before eventually limping to the locker room for evaluation and treatment.
Thompson was just one rebound away from a triple-double when he was injured. He finished the game with 15 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds before the injury.
Depending on its severity, Thompson's injury could significantly impact the lineup for the rest of the season. Head Coach Ime Udoka often trusts Thompson and Dillon Brooks to share defensive duties on opposing teams' best players. Thompson's absence means likely more minutes for Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore on the wing.
Thompson's injury comes near the end of a breakout season for the second-year player. He averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and one block per game. Thompson established himself as one of the Rockets' three best players and became invaluable to Houston's game plan on both offense and defense.
Offensively, Thompson's athleticism helps him finish passes near the rim with dunks from any angle. He is developing a midrange jumper and improving his ball handling as well. Defensively, he's one of the NBA's best defenders, and he uses his speed to stay in front of opposing ball handlers.
Thompson drew attention from the national media after a stretch of strong play that saw the Rockets beat several of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The stretch's high point was Thompson's game-winning score over the Boston Celtics.
Sunday's MRI will determine how much time Thompson could miss due to injury. The Rockets hope Thompson can join the team as they head into the postseason.
