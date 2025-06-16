Rockets Rising Star Vows to Be New Player Next Season
Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun is not the only rising star for the Rockets who is staying focused on the grind during this offseason. Third-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. has been in the lab this week and even took the time to chop it up with media as he prepares for next season.
As reported by Houston Sports Anchor Ari Alexander, the 22-year-old forward is hoping to become a whole different player next season, in hopes of helping Houston make a deeper playoff run than this past season.
"Smith Jr. tells me he wants to become “a whole different player” next season and is focusing on ball handling, creating his own shot, and upping his motor." stated Alexander on X.
Smith Jr., working on creating his shot, may be the most important factor this offseason for the rising star. If he can effectively score for Houston next season, they are certain to win more games, as the Rockets were 16-2 this season when Smith scored at least 15 points.
He's already regarded as one of the best young defenders in the league, ranking third in defensive rating (106.1) among players averaging 30 minutes per game. If Smith Jr. can become a threat on offense, he has the potential to be one of the best two-way players not just on the Rockets but in the league.
His name has popped up amid the Kevin Durant trade conversations as the Rockets continue to pursue the former NBA MVP and champion, however they may be reluctant to include a player of Smith Jr.'s caliber.
"There is always a price point where the Rockets will be intrigued enough to do business," said Kelly Iko of The Athletic. "But unless Houston’s brass is suddenly enamored with parting ways with core talents, it looks like they’re fine with running it back."
And running it back may just be where Houston is headed if they intend to keep Jabari Smith Jr. and see what type of player he could potentially become next season.