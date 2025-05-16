Rockets’ Rumor Mill Is Dominating Trade Discussions
The Houston Rockets are the talk of the town this summer; the Western Conference's second seed has some of the most leverage in trade discussions. The team has several draft assets and young players who could become enticing targets for teams with disgruntled stars. A few notable names might be available for the Rockets this offseason, but it's not clear how serious the Rockets are about pursuing an external option to progress the franchise.
One of the most discussed names on the trade market is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks forward is easily one of the league's top 5-7 players and is arguably closer to the top three than any lower.
For a player of his caliber to be available for trade, teams around the league are exploring the opportunity to add such a franchise-altering force. The Rockets are one of the teams in play for the Greek big man, but there isn't a consensus on what Houston's package would involve.
Milwaukee would likely require at least one of the Rockets' young, promising players who helped Houston earn its top seed this season. One of Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Jalen Green will likely be one of the main pieces in a trade package for Antetokounmpo.
Green potentially has the least value of the three main young players. After his performance in the postseason, a deal would likely require more pieces to finalize.
Players like Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, and Cam Whitmore are likely some of the extra assets that might be included in a trade that would require a significant draft investment to entice the Bucks. Milwaukee won't trade Antetokounmpo without a reasonable belief that they can rebuild around whatever package they receive.
That's why Thompson or Sengun are the most likely targets if the Bucks partner with Houston for a trade.
Thompson may have the most upside due to his elite defense and top-tier athleticism. His game is reminiscent of a smaller Antetokounmpo, and it's reasonable to believe he has further levels to reach. Sengun is the most accomplished young player on the team as the only Rocket to represent Houston in the All-Star Game this season. He is also a player teams can build around due to his offensive intelligence, improving defense, and ability to score in isolation.
It's hard to see how Houston acquires Antetokounmpo without including Thompson or Sengun in a trade. However, the Rockets view those players highly, and they won't be in a rush to send away valuable players and assets if they still believe in the group's ability to compete and improve. That won't stop the national conversation around Houston's young players and a potential trade for a superstar.