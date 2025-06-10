Rockets Running Out of Options for a Summer Shake-up
Several rumors have linked the Houston Rockets to superstars seeking a change of scenery from their current teams. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the biggest names on the trade market, and there's a chance the Rockets miss out on both opportunities. Houston will likely make moves at some level throughout the offseason, but they might not be able to make a big splash with a trade or free agency until closer to the draft. There's also a chance to miss out on a marquee name completely this summer.
The Rockets aren't necessarily sold on making a big move this summer. Any move for a superstar would have to include at least one of Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, or Alperen Sengun.
Houston has already expressed commitment to Thompson and likely wouldn't be included in any trade. The Rockets believe Thompson could be a cornerstone of a championship-contending team. Sengun could be an interesting piece, but he is also the engine that powers Houston's offense. Green might not be a valuable enough piece to be worth a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber.
The Rockets would be content bringing each of these players back into next season to build on their first 50-win season since 2018. However, Houston's biggest value comes from obtaining the 10th overall pick in this year's draft.
The Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in getting their pick back from the Rockets, and they could be persuaded into a package that includes the 10th pick. However, the additional assets the Rockets might send along with the pick might not be enough to acquire Durant from Phoenix.
The draft is the key deadline for the Rockets if they hope to make a move for a superstar.
Teams that are hoping to make a move before the draft, as the value of a potential pick is higher than that of a drafted player on most occasions. Houston could earn more of a return in value if they made a move before the draft.
There's also the issue of other teams moving with the same level of urgency. NBA teams are looking to bolster their rosters using the draft. Franchises hope to lock in their teams as soon as possible so they can have the entire summer to prepare for next season. Players like Durant and Antetokounmpo will have the same sense of urgency, whether they move to a new team or stay with their current franchise.
Missing out on a big-name target might not be the end of the world for the Rockets, as long as they continue to make some improvements along the margins. Whatever their goals are, they must move quickly or miss out on the highest value players and assets remaining on the market.