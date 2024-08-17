Rockets Set to Play Just Three Games on Major Television Networks in 2024-25
On Thursday, the NBA revealed its schedule for the 2024-25 regular season.
The schedule release came with a number of storylines for teams around the league, especially with plans for the NBA Cup, holiday slates and the NBA's opening night matchups being officially announced.
For the Houston Rockets, however, the schedule came with multiple surprises.
Not only will Ime Udoka and company have the most back-to-back games of any team in the NBA this year, but the Rockets are slated to play on major television networks just three times in the upcoming season.
The only teams with fewer games scheduled on ESPN, ABC or TNT are the Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.
Houston's first contest on a major network comes on Thursday, Jan. 16, when the Rockets will travel to Sacramento for a 9 p.m. showdown with the Kings that will air on TNT. After the Kings added DeMar DeRozan to what was already a solid roster over the offseason, their matchup with the Rockets should feature two high-powered offenses.
Next, Houston will travel to Memphis on Thursday, Jan. 30 for a 6:30 p.m. matchup with the Grizzlies that is also set to air on TNT. With Ja Morant set to make his return this season after missing almost all of Memphis' 2023-24 campaign, the Grizzlies should also be a formidable opponent.
Finally, the Rockets will host the San Antonio Spurs at the Toyota Center on Wednesday, Feb. 26 for an 8:30 p.m. tip off that will air on ESPN. With Victor Wembanyama's continued rise to prominence, any matchup between Alperen Sengun and the French phenom is must-see television.
In addition to Houston's three national TV games that will be broadcast on major networks, the Rockets have eight games set to air on NBA TV, which is also a national network.
