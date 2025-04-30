Rockets Should Take a Chance On Rookie Guard Down 3-1
The Houston Rockets find themselves in a dire situation, down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors. After last night's 109-106 loss in Golden State, the Rockets will now play in Houston in a 'win or go home' scenario.
The first three games of the series saw the Rockets shoot 41.3% from the field and 33% from three, including an abysmal Game 1 performance that saw them shoot 20.7% from three. Getting high production from the guards has been a major problem for Houston.
The Rockets need an answer with their backs against the wall. Ime Udoka should look to give out more minutes to the bench with the lack of three-point shooting. He should take a chance on rookie guard Reed Sheppard.
Sheppard was drafted No. 3 overall in 2023 due to his shooting prowess. Although he struggled a bit in the regular season, he got more comfortable as the season went on. In his final three regular-season games, he shot 50% from three on 20 attempts.
Udoka can give Sheppard sparing minutes, but the 6-foot-3 rookie should get a shot to improve Houston's three-point woes. The Rockets' defense has been physical throughout the entire series, the offense is the only problem.
Fred VanVleet showed a lot of improvement in Game 4, putting up 25 points while knocking down eight threes. Aside from Game 2's 38-point performance, Jalen Green hasn't been able to find his footing, especially when Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are on the floor leading the Warriors defensively.
Even if it's just for a few possessions, setting Sheppard up for catch-and-shoot threes could make a difference against Golden State. Times are tough for the Rockets, and they should be getting desperate to keep their season alive.
The only reason Houston wouldn't play Sheppard is due to his inexperience. The youngest player on the team has barely seen the postseason in any capacity, playing just two minutes in Game 2, so it's reasonable to be hesitant. He put up one shot and missed. It's time for Udoka to get him a few looks and try to change the narrative regarding Houston's shooting woes.
