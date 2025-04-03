Rockets Still With Plenty to Prove After Securing Postseason Spot
The Houston Rockets are looking to make some noise in the playoffs after securing their first outright postseason spot since the 2019-20 season. Interviews in the locker room following a blowout win against the Utah Jazz convey a sense of accomplishment among the players and coaches as they return to the playoffs and secure their 50th win.
They also expressed a desire to prove themselves even further and a confidence that they can play shoulder-to-shoulder with the West's best.
The Rockets have lost just two of their past 15 games. Many of their last 15 games were against teams that are either at the bottom of the play-in standings or not at all. Houston has played some of its best basketball of the season just before entering the playoffs, but league reporters and analysts still think Houston isn't quite at the level of some of its competitors. Many worry about the Rockets' youth and lack of experience in postseason situations.
Houston has a few factors that are likely to translate into the playoffs and help the team succeed in the postseason.
Houston's rebounding should be just as good in the playoffs as it has been in the regular season. The Rockets are the league's best rebounding team. Their rebounding success is built on extreme athleticism, physicality, and effort. Those are things that are difficult to scheme against when it comes to chasing after rebounds. Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, Steven Adams, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson are all rebound hounds with the ability to have close to double-digit rebounds every game. Houston will have a significant advantage on the glass, regardless of who it sees in the first round.
The Rockets should also be able to translate their ability to limit turnovers in the postseason.
They'll be playing against other elite defenses, so the Rockets may turn the ball over at a higher rate than they did in the regular season. However, Houston takes care of the ball at an elite level. Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green have done a solid job at initiating offense without risking too many turnovers.
Houston's defense is a factor that could have a natural decline in the postseason. It's fair to expect the Rockets to perform well on the defensive end, but they'll be playing a team with several talented offensive players regardless of who they see in the first round.
Depending on the matchup, the Rockets may be facing an experienced team led by one of the league's top players. The Western Conference has several teams that fit the description and hope to contend for this year's championship.
The Rockets also want to contend with the league's best, and they are showing confidence in their play at the right time. They'll be tested with a stretch against postseason contenders, but they'll get an opportunity to feel the competitiveness of the playoffs before their first postseason game in five years.