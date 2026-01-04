NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Get Guard Depth from Struggling West Team

The Houston Rockets are in a comfortable position at 21-10, good for third in the Western Conference heading into Saturday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. They have the pieces to go far in the playoffs, and after a rough stretch of basketball in early to mid-December, Houston has rattled off four wins in a row.

Still, that doesn't mean the Rockets have zero weaknesses. Their most glaring problem comes on the offensive end despite ranking second in such rating (121.8).

Houston has had a turnover issue amid the absence of Fred VanVleet (torn ACL). The team lacks a true point guard with a 16.4% turnover rate, good for 29th in the NBA.

The Rockets aren't expected to make any significant trades ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, but if this problem is accentuated in January, perhaps the front office could look for the right deal. There are a few potential targets, as listed by Bleacher Report's Dan Favale. One of these three point guards could be available for a low price.

Cam Spencer of the Memphis Grizzlies has had somewhat of a breakout second season. Across 33 games, he's averaging 12 points and 4.8 assists on incredible 50-49-92 shooting splits.

Spencer would be the perfect player to help fix Houston's turnover problem and accentuate three-point shooting. The Rockets could get him for a solid price, too.

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Aaron Holiday, Tyler Smith, 2026 second-round pick (via CHI), 2028 first-round pick swap

Houston Rockets receive: Cam Spencer

The Grizzlies are ninth in the Western Conference, but clearly aren't going anywhere far with a 15-19 record. With drama regarding star point guard Ja Morant, there's a good chance Memphis could blow things up in 2026.

Spencer, despite having less than two full seasons played in the league, is already 25 years old. His floor is higher than most, but his ceiling is extremely low. That's the kind of player the Grizzlies, who could be in for a rebuild, should be willing to give up. It's also someone the Rockets need as they enter title contention.

The 6-foot-3 sniper could either start as a facilitating shooter or come off the bench and be a spark plug as he is right now. Given just 22.9 minutes per game in Memphis, he deserves more of an opportunity on a winning team. Spencer would be a great player to have in Ime Udoka's system.