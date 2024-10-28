Rockets Struggle to Shoot in Loss to Spurs
The Houston Rockets dropped a heartbreaking game to the San Antonio Spurs last night, 109-106. On the road, the Rockets were down 22 points in the second quarter, but mounted a fourth-quarter comeback. They ultimately fell short following a missed Jalen Green three to tie the game.
Green's final shot was tough to watch, but Houston had plenty of opportunities to win after mounting the comeback. After scoring just 10 points in the second quarter, Houston outscored San Antonio 65-47 in the second half, including a 37-point fourth quarter.
The loss was highlighted by poor shooting. The Rockets shot 41.3% from the field, which isn't terrible, but the three-point shooting was abysmal. Houston went 13-for-41, equating to 31.7% from deep.
Houston did not have it last night for taking a high volume of threes. The Spurs shot 20 threes, hitting eight of them to finish 40.0% from downtown.
Individually, the starters were solid from deep. Dillon Brooks (4-for-7), Fred VanVleet (4-for-10), and Jalen Green (3-for-10) were efficient, going 11-for-27 (40.7%). However, the bench failed to hit a single three-pointer.
The bench shot a low volume from deep, taking just eight threes combined. Something to note was Reed Sheppard, a sharpshooter coming out of college, played just six minutes and shot 0-for-2 from the field and 0-for-1 from deep.
Sheppard was supposed to receive good minutes with Houston to help fix its offensive struggles from last season, but the rookie has just 35 minutes across the team's first three games.
The Rockets still have a lot to work on on the offensive end as the team starts the season 1-2. Houston will take on the Spurs once again tomorrow.
