Rockets’ Superstar Tabbed Top Newcomer to Watch
It’s been some time since a Houston Rockets team was this anticipated.
Even in the James Harden-led days, most NBA fans knew what they were getting: a high-octane, offensive-minded unit led by one of the best players in the world.
But the 2025-26 Rockets’ season brings with it an air of mystery. They were already one of the league’s best teams last season — finishing as the West’s No. 2 squad — and have now added one of the top players in the world in Kevin Durant.
Trading for Durant was a no-brainer for the Rockets. They got him at cost — largely due to mistakes on the Suns’ end — giving up relatively little in the grand scheme to nab him. Now, he offers the perfect offensive piece that they’ve been missing, an off-ball savant who can melt into nearly any lineup with all-time jumpshooting.
For those reasons, Durant has been tagged as the top newcomer to watch next season per ESPN, edging out 13 others.
“Durant, who turns 37 later this month, is the best-known player and lone MVP on this list.” Chris Herring wrote. “The Rockets are hoping he can be the finishing piece for a franchise striving for a third NBA championship.
“His role in Houston couldn't be clearer. In joining the club that finished dead last in the league in effective field goal rate in the clutch (43.8%) during the regular season, Durant will be expected to serve as a closer and No. 1 option on offense when the going gets tough.”
Moving forward, it is indeed clearer that Durant is the team’s most talented offensive weapon. While Alperen Sengun has hovered around the 20 point per game mark for some time now, and Amen Thompson is a rising star, none have the pedigree or even the skill to match Durant.
Other notable players on the list are new Magic shooting guard Desmond Bane, Nuggets’ forward Cam Johnson, No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, and even Suns’ guard Jalen Green, who was included in the Durant trade.
The Rockets open up their 2025-26 campaign with a preseason bout against the Hawks on Oct. 6, and will face off against the defending champion OKC Thunder on Oct. 21 to begin the regular season.