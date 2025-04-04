Rockets Take On OKC for One Last Joust Before Postseason
The Houston Rockets are finally back in the postseason after several years of toiling at the bottom of the Western Conference. Now, they stand near the top with a significant gap between where the Rockets sit as the second seed and the third-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Western Conference Playoffs run through the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, a familiar foe for the Rockets. Houston is set to play the Thunder one last time before the playoffs. If Houston can hold its spot as the No. 2 seed, both teams will be watching the Play-In Tournament to find out who their first-round opponents will be.
The matchup hasn't gone Houston's way this season. The Thunder are up 2-1 in the regular season series, and they dominated the Rockets on the way to becoming the runners-up in the NBA Cup.
The games haven't been very close as Oklahoma City has blown out the Rockets in its wins this season. Houston's lone win had the slimmest margin of victory for either team. A herculean effort by Fred VanVleet helped the Rockets win at home by just three points. This is after VanVleet's late-game heroics, hitting a few shots that would be hard to recreate in another meeting.
The Thunder have won every other game by double digits, proving an advantage over the Rockets.
One main advantage the Thunder have is their elite ability to defend. They have been one of the best defensive teams all season, with several players adept at defending. Lugentz Dort leads the charge defensively as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are good defenders as well, picking up many steals and disrupting passes and dribble moves with quick hands.
Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein hold down the defense in the post as a rare big-man tandem. Oklahoma City has several role players who can knock down open shots and play quality defense when guarding ball handlers.
The Thunder's defense is one of the best in the league. Their offense is also one of the best in the league, led by a true MVP candidate in Gilgeous-Alexander.
Gilgeous-Alexander is the best scorer in the league this season, averaging just under 33 points per game. He employs a diverse arsenal of drives, step-backs, dribble moves, and speeds to confuse his opponents and create open shots. He is adept at tricking his defenders into fouls, earning free throws at a high rate.
For the Rockets to win against Oklahoma City, one of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green or Amen Thompson will have to match or get close to matching Gilgeous-Alexander's offensive production. If allowed to control the game, Gilgeous-Alexander can go off for 30+ while opening shots for his teammates as well.
Houston has proven it's one of the league's best teams this season. It'll get one last chance to see how the team measures up to a team that could be the best in the league.