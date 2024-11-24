Rockets' Tari Eason Becoming Legitimate Sixth Man of the Year Candidate
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason has been having a major season off the bench. Last night, the Rockets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 116-88. In the blowout win, Eason put up 22 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals in just 22 minutes of action.
Eason's big night further proved why he should be in serious consideration for the Sixth Man of the Year award. He has been Houston's best player off the bench, and one of the team's top players despite averaging just 23 minutes per game.
The biggest argument for Eason is that while his offensive game is impressive, his defense has been an X factor for the Rockets. Eason ranks third in steals per game (2.2), behind starters Dyson Daniels and Jalen Williams. He ranks above fellow Rocket and starting point guard Fred VanVleet.
Eason, despite being 6-foot-8, ranks 32nd in the league in blocks per game (1.1). His defensive rating sits at an astounding 95.2, which ranks above elite defenders like Draymond Green, Evan Mobley, and Victor Wembanyama.
Eason is doing all of this while averaging a career-high 12.3 points on 53.1% shooting from the field and 35.3% shooting from three. His extreme efficiency on both ends of the court makes him a viable pick for Sixth Man of the Year to start the season.
Eason's contributions are a major reason why the Rockets rank second in the NBA in defensive rating. Houston is 12-5, good for the third seed in the Western Conference. If the team continues to hold a playoff spot, and Eason continues to perform at the same level, he should still be a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year candidate at the end of the season. He's currently fifth in odds according to Vegas Insider.
