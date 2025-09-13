Rockets' Tari Eason Deemed Top 26 Power Forward
It's certainly easy to get caught up in all the talent that the Rockets will be deploying this season, as some NBA analysts have considered Houston's roster to be one of the best in the NBA.
Within that loaded roster is a plethora of excellent forwards who offer two-way versatility, which has become the mainstay of teams coached by Ime Udoka.
In a recent ranking by Frank Urbina from HoopsHype, three power forwards from the Houston Rockets were ranked among his top 26 players at the position, with soon-to-be four-year player Tari Eason coming in at No. 26.
At just 24 years old, Eason has proven to be an excellent defensive player for Houston and as each season goes by, the young forward has continued to see growth in his offensive game.
Coming out of LSU as a first-round pick in 2022, the Virginia native played in all 82 games for Houston, notching a modest average of 9.3 points and six rebounds.
It was expected for Eason to come out of the gate hot for his sophomore season in the NBA, but a benign growth on his left tibia sidelined the young forward just 22 games into his second season with the Rockets.
He'd come back in his third year with a vengeance, logging career highs on both ends of the floor.
His defensive prowess did not lose a step coming off his injury, tallying almost one block per game and 1.7 steals.
Meanwhile, on offense, Eason's averages increased to 12 points, 6.3 rebounds and a 48.7% field goal completion, proving that the former LSU product has continued to develop and his career is still just beginning.
Now preparing for his fourth season in the league, it's unlikely that Eason cracks the starting five barring any injuries to the starters, but he is certain to be a prominent role player for this Rockets team this upcoming season.
Urbina would comment in his article on what Eason will bring to the table going forward for his time in Houston, and also compliment his two-way play style.
"Eason is coming off a career year on both sides of the floor, playing stellar defense on one end and scoring as a slasher and spot-up shooter on the other. An energetic player who really gives it his all on the defensive end, the work Eason has put in to improve offensively has been impressive, and gives him the makings of a productive two-way role-playing power forward for years to come."
If he can continue to progress in the offensive end of his game, Eason will certainly be a mainstay player in Houston for seasons to come.