Rockets' Fred VanVleet Sees Resemblance Between Tari Eason and Clippers Kawhi Leonard

Sunday's All-Star game had a very different look and feel to what's become the norm. NBA commissioner Adam Silver tweaked the game format to a round-robin tournament comprised of the United States superstars against the world's top international superstars.

The modification was intended to drive ratings, which have tanked in recent years due to the lack of effort from players in the game.

From that standpoint, it was a success. Players were playing hard.

Pride was on the line.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard was one of the top players in the tournament, helping Team Stripes reach the championship game.

In the third and final game, Leonard scored 31 of his team's 48 points, going 11-of-13 shooting, including the game-winning basket.

Leonard also hit the game-winning basket when his Clippers team last took the court against the Houston Rockets, scoring 19 points in the final quarter.

The Rockets scored 26 points altogether in the quarter.

The Houston Rockets have gotten very familiar with LA Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.

Rockets forward Tari Eason has drawn comparisons to Leonard in previous years, as Rockets coach Ime Udoka made mention of the similarities between the two.

Turns out, Udoka wasn't the only one.

Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, who played alongside Leonard for a season and won a championship with the future Hall of Famer, also noted a resemblance between Leonard and Eason.

"Unbelievable hands. Knack for the ball. Things you can't teach. Intangibles. Really long arms. Strong.

Got a good mid-range game. I know Tari told me Kawhi is one of his favorite players so you can see the resemblance in the game."

VanVleet pointed out how players can benefit from idolizing other players.

"Guys have to have someone to train and model their game after. I think Kawhi is that guy for Tari."

VanVleet's comments came during Houston's first game against Leonard's Clippers, as he joined the broadcast with Rockets announcers Craig Ackerman and Ryan Hollins.

Eason was the subject of trade reports (and rumors) heading up to the deadline, as multiple teams contacted Houston about his availability. The Chicago Bulls were seemingly one of the most interested teams in the forward, but were unable to land him, despite trading away much of their assets.

The fourth-year forward is set to hit restricted free agency after the season ends.