Rockets-Thunder Will Carry Multiple Narratives on NBA Opening Night
The 2025-26 NBA season is already one of much anticipation after a hectic offseason. In the third year under the new collective bargaining agreement, there was extreme player movement once again. Teams were operating under the strict rules of the apron levels, and many faces are with new franchises.
The Houston Rockets were the most notable team at the start of the offseason after acquiring Kevin Durant in what was later finalized to be a seven-team trade. They brought in their go-to scorer and a new face of the franchise after an already-impressive 52-30 season. Houston went from an 'up-and-comer' to a legitimate championship threat.
The league is buying into that hype, evident in a recent schedule report from ESPN's Shams Charania. Per Charania, the Rockets will be battle-tested on opening night, matching up with the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. Houston will be in town for their ring ceremony, which already has fans buzzing.
On the surface, one particular narrative stands out in this case, but many fail to realize that it goes beyond what immediately comes to mind. What storylines will follow this matchup heading into opening night?
Kevin Durant Watches the Thunder Raise Their Banner
This is what everyone is dying to see. In NBC and Peacock's first broadcast since taking over the television rights, fans will get to see Durant, the homegrown superstar who betrayed the team that drafted him, watch that team raise its first banner in Oklahoma City. It will be an emotional night for the fans, the Thunder, and Durant.
Ever since Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2016, fans across the league have resented him and have salivated at seeing him fail. He now has a legitimate shot at a title once again, this time in Houston, but it starts with a night that relates so heavily to his legacy and history as a player.
If Durant and the Rockets can upset the Thunder on their ring night, it will be more than a statement.
Houston and Oklahoma City Renewed Its Rivalry Last Season
Many forget that the regular-season battles between these two teams were exceedingly entertaining. The Thunder won the series 3-2, but in reality, the matchup on March 3 saw multiple stars sidelined for the Rockets. If they were fully healthy, perhaps the scale tips in favor of Houston.
Nevertheless, the rivalry was reborn last season. The top two seeds in the Western Conference had some incredible battles, including one in the semifinal of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas. The league took note of the rivalry and will put it at the center stage for all to see on opening night.
Potential Western Conference Finals Preview?
With that being said, this could very well be the 2026 Western Conference Finals if all goes according to plan. The Thunder are expected to repeat as champions, but the Rockets are widely perceived to be their biggest threat with Durant at the helm.
Perhaps this would have been the semifinal in 2025 had Houston not been taken down in a thrilling seven-game first-round series. Regardless, both teams are contending for a championship, and this matchup could be a preview of a playoff series down the road.