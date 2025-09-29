Rockets' Title Path Just Got Even Tougher Amid Warriors' Signings
The Houston Rockets' longtime rivalry with the Golden State Warriors just got even more interesting amid recent news from both sides.
The Rockets have been suffering repeated playoff defeats at the hands of the Warriors since the James Harden era, but this offseason, they reloaded with a familiar face that once led Golden State. Kevin Durant will join a Houston squad that went 52-30 last season, making the team legitimate title contenders.
This summer was a big one for the Rockets. After a first-round upset to the Warriors, they reloaded and got better on paper. However, just as training camp sits around the corner, Houston was hit with devastating news, as Fred VanVleet will likely miss the entire 2025-26 season with a torn ACL.
Nevertheless, they should still be great, but the Rockets are in a loaded Western Conference. There are already at least eight to ten teams in heavy playoff contention, but the Warriors just made an even better case for another postseason run based on their latest moves.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Golden State will sign three veterans to contracts, adding depth and fixing major holes within the rotation. Former All-Star and NBA champion Al Horford has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Warriors, while Gary Payton II and De'Anthony Melton have committed to return to the franchise.
Horford's signing is obviously the most notable, and one that was expected for months. The 39-year-old isn't necessarily what he used to be, but Golden State desperately needed a true center and has one with great experience. Last season, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 blocks per game while stretching the floor for the Boston Celtics.
Payton and Melton are also solid wing players who should find good minutes with the team. Melton, in particular, has developed into an elite 3&D wing over the last few seasons, coming off a torn ACL. He'll get a fresh start back in Golden State after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder.
The Rockets' path to a championship just got harder, especially considering the team that beat them got better this offseason. The Warriors still need to figure out the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation, but he's expected to return with a big role, posing more problems for Houston.
The VanVleet injury hurts, but hopes are still high for the Rockets. They still have a new and improved look with Durant at the helm, and should keep the same defensive efficiency while posing an improved offense.