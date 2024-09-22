Rockets to Have Roster Open Amid A.J. Griffin's Release
The Houston Rockets recently announced the release of forward A.J. Griffin. A recent acquisition, Griffin is 21 years old and was set to enter his third NBA season, however, he has decided to step away from basketball.
It's unclear whether or not Griffin would have received rotational minutes with the Rockets, as the team is already relatively deep compared to the rest of the league, and Griffin's numbers took a dip in his sophomore season. Now that Griffin has been waived, Houston has an extra roster spot available. The team has a plethora of options as to how to handle this situation.
The Rockets can go after a current free agent. Valuable veterans such as Markelle Fultz, Robert Covington, and Reggie Bullock are up for signing, as they are still free agents.
Fultz is 26 years old, and the former No. 1 overall pick provided good minutes for an Orlando Magic squad that made the playoffs last season. He could add facilitation and defense to Houston's rotation.
Covington and Bullock are two former Rockets in the twilight of their careers. Covington was a huge part of Houston's playoff teams in the late 2010s, while Bullock played for the Rockets last season and didn't receive much time.
The Rockets could also move up a G League player from a two-way contract to a fully guaranteed NBA deal. Jeenathan Willians, N'Faly Dante, and Jack McVeigh are all slated to split time between the Rockets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and one of them could take that roster spot.
