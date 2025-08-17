Rockets' Toughest Five-Game Stretches of the 2025-26 NBA Season
The 2025-26 NBA schedule is officially out, with plenty of buzz surrounding the league's top teams. This season, the hierarchy is expected to look a bit different, especially in the Western Conference.
The Houston Rockets, who made major moves this summer to thrust themselves into title contention, are trying to stay in a similar spot to last season and muster up a deep postseason run. In 2025, they went 52-30 and snatched the No. 2 seed in the West, but a tough first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors resulted in them making a win-now move for Kevin Durant.
With one of the deepest rotations in the league, the Rockets will have some tough matchups during the season, some of them being in a row. Here are three of the toughest five-game stretches for Houston this season:
Nov. 16-Nov. 26
Games: vs. ORL, @ CLE, vs. DEN, @ PHX, @ GSW
Four of these five games see the Rockets go up against major playoff contenders in the East and West. The Orlando Magic, who are reloaded with a healthy roster and a new star wing in Desmond Bane, pose one of the scariest defenses in the NBA with a new look to the offense.
After that, Houston will travel to Cleveland to face a Cavaliers squad out for revenge after a somewhat early 2025 playoff exit. They're perhaps the team to beat in the East after going 64-18 last season.
Then, it's off to the Western Conference, starting with a game against the Denver Nuggets, who are also reloaded with a new rotation and more depth. While the Phoenix Suns are on the down turn, both that game and the Golden State Warriors matchup will be on the road, which means the Rockets will be in enemy territory. These five teams combined for a winning percentage of 58.3% last year.
Dec. 20-Dec. 27
Games: @ DEN, @ SAC, @ LAC, @ LAL, vs. CLE
In the middle of a Western Conference road trip, the Rockets face arguably their toughest stretch of away games for the season. It starts with a back-to-back set against the Nuggets, followed by the Sacramento Kings. The Kings aren't a true threat this season, but back-to-backs are always tough.
After that, Houston will head south to Los Angeles, taking on the Clippers and Lakers. The Lakers are looking to avenge their half-season with the duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and finished just two wins behind the Rockets last season.
Following the road trip, this five-game stretch ends with a home matchup against the Cavaliers. Of these contests, the two LA games will be on national television, part of Houston's 28 games that will be featured for audiences across the United States.
Feb. 7- Feb. 21
Games: @ OKC, vs. LAC, vs. LAC, @ CHA, @ NYK
This should be regarded as the hardest five-game stretch, considering four of the five teams Houston plays are gunning for a title this season. It starts with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, and it's never fun to play the defending champions.
After that, the Rockets will have a back-to-back set against the LA Clippers, who, like the Nuggets, revamped the rotation and pose even more threats on both sides of the floor. A quick road game in Charlotte should mitigate damage, but it's followed by a matchup against an Eastern Conference juggernaut in the New York Knicks.
Leaving the Hornets out, those three teams had a combined winning percentage of 68.7% last season. It will be a tough set, but again, the game in Charlotte could keep Houston from falling apart if it comes to that.