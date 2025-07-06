Rockets Trade Cam Whitmore: Impact on Salary Cap, Rotation and More
In a move that was widely expected for days, the Houston Rockets have traded Cam Whitmore to the Washington Wizards for two second-round picks. The Rockets will take a 2026 second-rounder via the Chicago Bulls and a 2029 second-rounder via the Sacramento Kings.
Whitmore, a 20-year-old wing drafted in 2023, was expected to be moved for days after the team made multiple free agency signings that hard-capped them over the first apron. He and his camp also wanted a new situation with more opportunities, seeing as how he only averaged 17.4 minutes per game across two seasons in Houston.
The move was needed for both sides, and now Whitmore finds himself in a timeline more suited for his talents. The Wizards are still rebuilding and should give the Villanova product way more playing time than he received with the Rockets. After trading for Kevin Durant and signing a few key veterans, Houston simply didn't have the need to keep another developing player on the roster.
The trade does more for the Rockets than simply getting Whitmore off the roster. The move was largely done for salary cap reasons, as they're now even more under the first apron than before.
Houston gutting Whitmore's $3.5 million salary for the 2025-26 season now puts the team right in between the luxury tax and the first apron. The Rockets have even more breathing room, and they needed it considering Durant is up for extension and Jabari Smith Jr. has already signed one worth $24.4 million per season.
Along with the trade benefiting their cap space, the Rockets free up minutes for young bench players such as Reed Sheppard. The 6-foot-2 guard wasn't featured much during Houston's 52-30 season, but with his development and Whitmore's minutes up for grabs, the sharpshooter should see himself seizing more opportunities in a role that Houston desperately needed last year.
Other rotation pieces, such as Smith, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason, should see a minutes increase. Houston still has a deep roster, but Whitmore's minutes can get tagged onto players who fit more of a role. As great as the 6-foot-7 wing was, his slashing abilities and athleticism didn't fit Ime Udoka's offense.
Whitmore was greatly appreciated by Rockets fans. He brought excitement and flair to a rebuilding team, showcasing great potential. However, a change of scenery was needed, and both sides should benefit from this trade.