Rockets' Veteran Showing Concern With Playoffs Around the Corner
The Houston Rockets are gearing up for their first postseason appearance in five years under a revamped core. After last making the postseason with James Harden at the helm, Houston has been drafting talent to build what is now one of the best rotations in the NBA. The young core is surrounded by veterans such as Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, and Fred VanVleet.
VanVleet is perhaps the most important veteran roster. Outside of the former All-Star, Houston doesn't have a true point guard to fun the floor, especially with Amen Thompson being moved into the starting lineup before an injury. Unfortunately, this hasn't been the season anyone hoped VanVleet would have.
The 6-foot floor general is averaging 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals this season. Good numbers on the surface, but the glaring issue is his shooting splits. VanVleet has been making his field goals at just a 38.2% rate, while knocking down just 34% of his threes.
The struggles couldn't come at a worse time for the veteran point guard. VanVleet has a team option worth over $40 million next season, one in which the Rockets will likely decline. Would Houston have declined it regardless? Probably, but a few injuries and struggles with consistency haven't exactly helped.
What could determine VanVleet's future in Houston is his postseason performance. If he can find a rhythm and put up efficient stats, re-signing on a team-friendly deal would be a certainty. It doesn't necessarily entail scoring in tremendous bunches (although that would be nice), but the Rockets will need all the playoff experience they can get. This could be time for VanVleet to take the lead role, as the entirety of the young core hasn't seen postseason basketball.
If VanVleet continues to struggle most nights, he could be on his way out of Houston. The Rockets will have a lot more money after declining his team option, and it could lead to an upgrade at the point guard position. Whatever the future may hold, the organization and fans can only hope that VanVleet improves his shooting consistencies as the playoffs approach.
