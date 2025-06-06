Rockets Veteran Wants to Retire in Houston
38-year-old veteran Jeff Green recently sat down on The Zach Lowe Show to discuss his future in the league and retirement as well. Green, who has spent the last two seasons with the Rockets, hopes to retire with the team, but is looking to hit his 20-year mark in the NBA, which would require two more seasons in Houston.
"I want to play as long as I can. The goal is to get to 20 years," said Green. "I’m two (seasons) shy. Houston has been home for me for the last couple years, and I want to keep it that way. Hopefully we can make something work so that I can retire there, whether it be 20 or 21 years. My wife says 20 and that’s it, so two more years it is. I love the situation in Houston, and I want to keep playing."
Green is a former first-round pick in the 2007 NBA Draft and has played for 11 different franchises during his illustrious career, so illustrious that Green has the NBA record for most teammates in an NBA career. He collected an NBA Championship while being a part of the 2023 Denver Nuggets squad, before returning to Houston for his second stint with the Rockets.
Green’s contract is set to expire this summer with Houston, and with Houston ready to contend for a championship these next few years, there might not be any space for too many veterans on the team.
Over the last two seasons, Green has averaged 6.2 points (46.8% FG) and 2.1 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game while being a solid rotational veteran for the Rockets.
If the veteran forward looks to retire in Houston, his contract will more than likely come at a veteran minimum, which Green could be on board with, considering he took a pay cut last season. We will continue to monitor the veteran's status with Houston as we move towards free agency. He will enter unrestricted free agency on June 30.