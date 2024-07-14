Rockets vs. Wizards NBA Summer League Preview
The Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards are set to clash in each team's second game in 2024's Las Vegas Summer League. The Rockets, led by the duo of Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore, take on Washington's rookie duo of Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington.
Both teams come into this game 1-0, with Houston defeating the Lakers by 19 points in their previous contest, while Washington defeated the Hawks by six points in their first game.
2024's No. 1 pick, Sarr, had four blocks and a steal in his summer league debut, but shot 4-12 to end up with 12 points. He'll look to get on track with Carrington, who had a near 20-point triple-double with 19 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.
As for the Rockets, Sheppard and Whitmore combined for 43 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists against LA, but it's important to note that other players helped the margin of victory as well. A.J. Griffin's defense is looking noticeably better than his time with the Hawks, as he had two steals and two blocks. Nate Williams had a cool 17 points while shooting 8-14, opening a third scoring option for the Rockets' summer league squad.
Be sure to look out for how 6-foot-11 center N'Faly Dante matches up with 7-foot Sarr, as well as the Carrington-Whitmore matchup. It will certainly be a clash of offenses, and the better team will have to contain each other's stars.
Rockets-Wizards tips off at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with Houston favored by 6.5 points according to ESPN Bet.
