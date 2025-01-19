Rockets: Will Alperen Sengun Be an All-Star?
Alperen Sengun has been one of Houston's best players this season.
So far, the center is averaging 19.4 points, a career-high 10.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. He also has 26 double-doubles this season. In his four-year career, he has seven triple-doubles, three of those being from this season. Sengun had two last season, and two the previous year. In his last 21 games, he is averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and five assists on 50.6% from the field.
Sengun has been unstoppable this year when he’s on. As Sengun looks for that extra pass, he is able to help produce big buckets for Houston when the team needs him. He is as selfless as they come on the court, and his passing ability is one of the best for a center in the league. The Turkish center has also been dominating in the post. One of his best games this year happened against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in which he had 38 points and 12 rebounds, but only one assist. This is what makes his game so special. He can play as the primary in the post and get his buckets to lead the Rockets, or he can get the ball and look for any player on the court to pass to, whether it is behind-the-back, between the legs, or across court.
National media's calling for Sengun as an All-Star should hopefully help his chances. It will look great for Houston, as they will be rewarded with their first player to make the roster since James Harden. He is sixth in All-Star fan voting for the Western Conference frontcourt. The attention that Sengun has recently been getting should help him make the roster. There are so many great players in the Western Conference such as Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, which could potentially hold Sengun back from making the roster. Victor Wembanyama has been a force to be reckoned with in his sophomore season, but Sengun has played well against him almost every time that they have faced off.
