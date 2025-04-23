Rockets Will Look to Limit Warriors’ Steph Curry in Game 2
Tonight, the Houston Rockets face off against the Golden State Warriors in an essential must-win Game 2.
Golden State holds a 1-0 lead following Game 1, where the Rockets scored just 85 points in total on a slow scoring night. The lower output can be chalked up to youth, but the home team will certainly need to be better tonight to avoid going down two games to nil.
One of the biggest keys to tonight’s game for Houston will be limiting guard Stephen Curry, which is obviously easier said than done given the superstar’s illustrious postseason career.
In Game 1, Curry exploded for 31 points on 12-for-19 shooting, six rebounds, three assists and one steal. Perhaps most importantly, he added five of his patented unguardable 3-pointers. The Warriors didn’t necessarily stuff the offensive stat-sheet either, but the four-time champion was able to come up big on several pivotal occasions.
There will be no stopping Curry in totality — he’s one of the best players in the modern era for a reason — but limiting him in any capacity will be a must for Houston to find its own offensive rhythm.
Luckily, the Rockets have one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the league in 6-foot-7 guard Amen Thompson. In Game 1, Thompson finished with a team-low -16 plus-minus, getting thoroughly outplayed by most of his matchups. But the performance was far off from what most saw this season.
With his 7-foot wingspan, hyper-athleticism and instincts, Thompson could’ve very well earned an All-Defense bid as just a sophomore. And should be primed for a bounce-back performance against Golden State in Game 2.
The Rockets and Warriors tip off 8:30 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.