Rockets' Young Core Has Risen to Occasion in Expanded Opportunity
The Houston Rockets suffered a tough 137-128 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road last night. Despite being down just one point at halftime and a 39-point fourth quarter, Houston couldn't muster up enough defense to stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 51 points.
If there was ever such thing as a 'good loss,' last night's game screamed that for the Rockets. They were down four of five starters, with Jalen Green being the only one available. He put up 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting, but the real stars for Houston came from the bench players turned starters.
The Rockets got career nights from Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore, who combined for 52 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and four blocks. Sheppard put up 25 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block on 10-of-17 shooting from the field. Whitmore was even more impressive, putting up 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks.
Sheppard shot 3-for-7 from three but got the basket multiple times against a Thunder team known for their defense. The 6-foot-2, undersized guard hasn't gotten many opportunities with the Rockets winning more games than expected, but he shined without much pressure last night.
Whitmore was even more impressive, shooting 4-for-6 from three despite struggling from beyond the arc this season. He played 40 minutes and was productive in every single one, and this was his best game this year after such a rough start. The game gives hope for the future of Houston, as while Sheppard and Whitmore aren't major pieces in the rotation, if at all, they should carry the torch once their time comes. Both players are still relatively raw in terms of development, as Sheppard is a rookie and Whitmore is in his sophomore season.
The Rockets are fighting for a top-four seed, and while last night's loss to the Thunder hurts their chances, there is still plenty of time. As the regular season comes to a close, Houston is in a dogfight with the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Memphis Grizzlies for seeds two to five.
