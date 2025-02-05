Should Houston Rockets Adjust Trade Deadline Plans Amid Recent Struggles?
The Houston Rockets have been in a rough patch as of late, sitting on a four-game skid which includes two losses to the now 17-33 Brooklyn Nets.
About a week ago, Houston was sitting pretty as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and there were talks on whether or not its roster was already good enough to compete for a championship. However, in the past seven days, its limitations have come to light, especially with the absence of veteran guard Fred VanVleet.
The Rockets and General Manager Rafael Stone have made it very clear that they would like to stay the course with their roster this season, but if Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker becomes available and his co-star Kevin Durant potentially on the trade block, this may be the perfect time for Houston to get aggressive in the market.
The top teams in the Western Conference have began to stack up with the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring superstar Luka Dončić while the Dallas Mavericks brought in one of the best bigs in the league in Anthony Davis. If there was any time for the Rockets to start getting active in the trade market, it would be now.
They are loaded with assets, and frankly, have all the leverage, especially when it comes to trading with the Suns. Phoenix has remained adamant that Booker will remain on the team, but things could change quickly as shown by the shocking Dončić trade this past weekend.
Houston also has the ability to expand on its trade plans. If the Suns are serious about keeping Booker, what's stopping the Rockets from putting in a bid for Durant? They do own four of Phoenix's first round picks after all. Durant may not be the young talent Houston was initially looking for, but he would definitely raise its odds for winning a championship this season.
Let's say the Rockets don't want an aging Durant. Maybe they can give the Charlotte Hornets a call and see how they feel about where they're at and whether LaMelo Ball is available.
The point is that Houston is in a unique position where it has a lot of desirable assets that it can use to not only help win now, but also find another talented young piece who fits its timeline and can help it win for years to come.
The Rockets have the power to shake up the west, and it might be time to do it amid its recent struggles. The NBA trade deadline hits Thursday at 2:00 p.m.
