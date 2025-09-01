Should Houston Rockets Pursue Veteran Sharpshooter?
One of the busiest offseasons in recent Houston Rockets history is nearing the end of the most prominent transaction phase, and Houston's roster seems to be complete. While shipping out former core Rockets Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, Houston added newcomers Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela and more.
After an offseason of roster shuffling, 14 of the 15 standard roster spots are filled, giving the Rockets flexibility to sign another player to a veteran minimum contract.
Veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley has seemingly returned to the free agent market, due to no longer being a target of an FBI sports gambling investigation.
Beasley was coming off one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 41.6 percent from 3-point range, helping propel the Pistons to the postseason to snap a six season playoff drought. Beasley's lights-out shooting put him in the race for the Sixth Man of the Year award, acting as one of the NBA's top bench scorers.
He was likely poised for a large contract in the past free agency cycle, but his plans were derailed following the investigation. Now seemingly back on the market, he'll be forced to take another minimum contract, as most teams have spent the majority of their salary cap.
Should he negotiate with the Rockets, he'd play a smaller role with the team, but would arguably have the best chances at winning a championship of his career. Playing alongside stars like Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson would free up unlimited open looks for Beasley, who'd be spotting up from beyond the arc with ease.
He'd be a dream fit for Houston, as the team lacks proven plus-shooters. Next season, they'll be heavily reliant on a bounce back 3-point shooting season from Fred VanVleet, or leaps from youngsters like Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr. to become true positive floor-spacers.
Given that the Rockets already roster 14 players on standard contracts, they aren't required to sign another player, meaning that Beasley isn't a necessity. They could also take an internal route to fill the 15th man by promoting Cameron Matthews from an Exhibit 10 deal to a standard.
While Beasley may not be a top priority for Houston at the moment, he'd be an under-the-radar addition to add real offensive depth for a deep playoff u