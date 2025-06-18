Should Houston Rockets Stand Ground on Kevin Durant Trade?
Rumors have swirled regarding the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns having had discussions on a trade for Kevin Durant.
In the trade, Jalen Green would likely be moved to Phoenix, but Suns' front office has reportedly not been content with offers thrown their way.
Phoenix may want Jabari Smith Jr. or Reed Sheppard. The two players have shown flashes of being pieces that can benefit Houston in the future.
Smith Jr. is a forward who can defend any position due to having fast hands and feet, as well as get to his spot on offense and make tough shots over defenders due to his length. He has also shown up in the clutch for the Rockets, which is something they need.
Sheppard has not been able to show much due to his limited minutes, but in the minutes he has played, he has shown signs of being a consistent shooter. Throughout the season, the rookie became less hesitant to shoot, and his shots started falling more. He is also solid on defense, causing turnovers in the passing lanes or getting steals of his own and converting them into offense.
Houston must stick to their guns with any current offers, straying away from overpaying for Durant. The Rockets have a bright future with their "Core 7," and building them together for years to come is a better decision than trading more than they should for an aging superstar.
Durant is 36 years old, and bringing him to Houston does not guarantee a championship. The Western Conference is tough, and anything can happen. Trading for the veteran also cuts down the window of winning for the Rockets by multiple years.
Trading more than their current offer could be detrimental to the team's future. The Rockets have a strong core for the future, and breaking that up for just a few years of Durant with no 100% chance of winning is risky. Houston must hold its ground on its trade deal because the Suns might not be offered much more from other teams and accept the Rockets' offer.