Should Houston Rockets Trade for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Should Giannis Antetokounmpo ask of out Milwaukee, the Houston Rockets have been tagged as a destination to watch out for.
Houston could prepare the best trade package out of any team in the league. But should they actually trade for the superstar?
Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP and a one-time NBA champion. Strictly based off of that, it doesn't sound like a bad idea for the Rockets to prepare a trade for him, given that he is also 30 years old and that fits the five-year timeline with Houston's current roster. The forward averages 23.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and five assists in his career. This season, he averaged 30 points, almost 12 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 60.1% shooting from the field.
Could he be enough to help the Rockets win a championship? It's not likely. In 2021, when the Bucks won the championship, they surrounded the forward with shooters. That is something that Houston does not have. Antetokounmpo himself is also not the best shooter outside of the mid-range. For him to come to the Rockets and try to win a championship, Rafael Stone would have to further alter the roster.
The price to get Antetokounmpo would also be exceptionally high, as he could be one of the best players sent via trade ever.
Ime Udoka and the Rockets' front office should either focus on continuity of their current team, or trade for a star shooter who might cost less. Houston needs a shooter more than anything else, and it needs someone who can create offense. A closer is the most important thing to the Rockets, but they cannot win without a consistent shooter.
Houston's team is still very young, and there is a lot of room for improvement. They have shown how good they can be on the defensive end of the floor, but not the offensive end. The Rockets could be a contender in the next two or three years just by adding a star shooter. Antetokounmpo could be a great pick up for Houston, but the front office and team will have to figure out ways to dominate on offense without great shooting.