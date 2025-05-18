Should the Houston Rockets Deal the 10th Overall Pick for an NBA Superstar?
It’s no secret that the Houston Rockets could potentially be in the mix for a trade before or during the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25.
With social media and news outlets all over buzzing about the potential of a perennial superstar joining the youthful Houston Rockets. One of the trade ideas comes by way of Milwaukee, which would send over two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a plethora of young talent from Houston.
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman wrote out a package including Alperen Sengun, Cam Whittmore, Reed Shepphard and several picks heading over to the Bucks.
A hefty bundle to say the least for this hypothetical trade, but for a superstar like Antetokounmpo it is also very understandable. The second trade rumor that has been making its way around basketball media is a potential move involving 2x NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant going to Houston.
An article written by Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic talked about Durant being “very interested in playing in Houston.”
Durant is no stranger to the state of Texas, as he spent his one year of College Basketball with the Texas Longhorns before being drafted second overall in 2007.
One trade idea between the Suns and Rockets by ClutchPoints has the Rockets sending over Fred VanVleet, Aaron Holiday, Cam Whitmore, the 10th pick and more draft capital for one of the league's best scorers in Durant.
Again, another hefty package, but for a pure scorer of Durant's stature, very well worth it.
While both these trade ideas are simply hypotheticals for now in the Basketball Media, with the draft coming up rapidly there is a chance we could potentially see one of these moves happen in the near future.