Should the Houston Rockets Focus on Veteran Center?
Rockets center Steven Adams who is listed as a current NBA free agent, could be one of the most sought after NBA vets this offseason.
The New Zealand born center is coming off of a two-year contract with the Rockets and has continued to make a career out of being one of the most physical big men the league has to offer.
Adams took a significant hit in his minutes this past season, going to 13.9 minutes per game, after 9 straight seasons of a minimum of 25 minutes per game.
Yet he still made a significant impact as a shot blocker and physical rebounder, while also offering a great veteran presence to the young center and NBA All-Star Alperen Sengun.
The NBA veterans numbers took an impact, however those who watched Adams closely this season knows his work came outside of the stat sheet.
This was evident in their playoff matchup against the Golden State Warriors, who seemed not to have an answer for Steven Adams during the minutes he was in.
The Rockets players have been very vocal about their appreciation for the veteran center Adams, which could be the battery that jolts the front office to make a move to resign him.
Fred VanVleet has called Adams the "caveman of the NBA" after a Game 6 win against the Warriors. He also went on to say "he's the ultimate, man, he's just an enforcer down there, like a big caveman in this era of small basketball, old big just roughing everybody up, man, he's impacting us on another level, historical level honestly, made his free throws time."
With the NBA Draft creeping up, it is uncertain whether the Rockets will land depth for their center position or focus on free agency, but fans will certainly welcome Steven Adams with open arms on a veteran minimum.