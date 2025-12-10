Rockets' Turnovers Are a Noted Weakness in Latest NBA Power Rankings

When the Houston Rockets lost Fred VanVleet to a torn ACL before the start of the season, concern started to settle in regarding the offense.

While they prided themselves on defensive intensity, VanVleet organized the chaotic youth on the other end of the floor. Even with veterans such as Kevin Durant in the rotation, would the scoring continue to lack without the team's veteran floor general?

Through 21 games, that certainly isn't an issue. In fact, it's their biggest strength right now. The Rockets, while still playing aggressive defense, rank fourth in offensive rating (121.4), ninth in true shooting (59.2%) and a staggering second in three-point percentage (39.9%).

Houston's offense has been elite for a variety of reasons. Yes, this has simply been a stretch of hot shooting, but the team is also playing to its strengths.

Taller lineups featuring the double-big duo of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams lead to more offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities, and the addition of Durant as a late-game flame thrower helps the young core in crunch time.

However, there are still some noticeable concerns just a quarter of the way through the season. ESPN's latest power rankings have the Rockets as fourth in the league once again, but a major weakness to note is their turnover problem.

"Houston ranks 28th in the league in turnover percentage (16.1%), a number that can be attributed to the team's by-committee approach to offensive facilitation after veteran point guard Fred VanVleet's season-ending injury," Michael C. Wright wrote.

"The Rockets lost at Dallas by 13 points on Saturday after allowing the Mavericks to rack up 34 points off their 20 turnovers. In one particularly damaging sequence, Reed Sheppard committed three turnovers in about 60 seconds to help fuel a 14-0 Dallas run."

This is where the VanVleet loss hurts. Sheppard is a young guard finding his way despite posting impressive numbers in year two. Houston doesn't have a consistent floor general right now to initiate the offense, as Amen Thompson has been tasked with doing so in the starting lineup. The 6-foot-7 wing has operated off the ball in the past, but has been forced to create shots off the dribble.

The hot shooting splits are likely to cool down before Houston fixes its turnover issue. Can this offense sustain itself through the rest of the season, at least to some degree?