Rockets' Steven Adams Draws Praise for Dominance on the Offensive Glass

The Houston Rockets’ decision to trade for Steven Adams in 2024 was a bit of a head-scratcher. A perplexing move, if you will.

To many, the move was all about kicking the can down the road, from a salary ballast standpoint. Especially considering the path of asset management leading up to his arrival on the Rockets’ roster.

The team traded Kevin Porter Jr., who had been given a $63 million contract extension, but forced the Rockets’ hand when he allegedly got into a domestic violence dispute off the court. Porter was dealt for Victor Oladipo, who was also injured at the time, with an Achilles injury.

All a matter of preserving Porter’s $15.9 million salary.

The hope was that the Rockets would be able to flip Oladipo and his $9.5 million into a player who could help the team contribute at the time.

As we now know, that player became Adams. Although he was also out for the season, due to injury.

However, he had an additional year left on his deal, whereas Oladipo was on an expiring deal.

It took Adams some time to ramp up in 2024-25, but once healthy, he made a sizable impact dominating the glass. Per usual.

By the time the playoffs rolled around, Rockets coach Ime Udoka had already begun playing the double-big lineup, pairing star center Alperen Sengun with Adams.

Houston outrebounded opponents on a nightly basis, ranking first in offensive rebounds and total rebounds on the year. They even outrebounded the Golden State Warriors in the postseason.

This season, Adams became a permanent fixture in the starting lineup. At least at the onset.

All told, he leads the league in offensive rebounds with 4.8 grabs per night.

The strategy has given the Rockets ample second-chance scoring opportunities.

For his dominance on the glass, Adams has earned The Ringer’s Most Magisterial Mountain award.

“You will root Steven Adams out from under the basket just as soon as hell freezes over.

If Adams is healthy and on your team, you're most likely going to lead the league in offensive rebounding. He is the greatest offensive of his generation, one of the best in history. Big Kiwi's an NBA , a walking second chance, a savant on the glass.

Something Zen-like about him. He never gets too riled, never plays beyond his means, never forgets who he is.

I don't think it's outrageous to say Adams could box out three cows at once, maybe even a couple horses. It would take four Reed Sheppards sitting on each other's shoulders to get a rebound over Adams. Afterward, the Reeds will don a trench coat and try to sneak into an R-rated movie. Treat him with respect or get shucked.

In nine of Adams’ 12 seasons in the NBA, his teams have led the league in offensive rebounds, including each of the last two seasons with the Rockets.