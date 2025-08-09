Should the Rockets' Reluctance to Give Kevin Durant a Max Extension Scare Fans?
When the Houston Rockets made the blockbuster move of acquiring Kevin Durant, they made an investment. It was one that paid a price, and while it wasn't as high as people expected, the Rockets invested assets into a 36-year-old star who is looking for one last shot at a championship.
Those assets included Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft capital; nothing gargantuan, but if Houston loses its leading scorer from last season, along with an elite veteran and picks just to watch Durant spend just one season with the franchise, the narrative of who won the trade will do a complete 180-degree turn.
When the Phoenix Suns traded Durant back in late June, that wasn't much of a worry. The Rockets were one of his preferred trade destinations, one in which he would sign a contract extension, presumably for the maximum. However, as we hit the dead period of the offseason, the concern that both sides will fail to reach an agreement is starting to grow.
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Houston is not looking to offer a maximum contract extension to its newest star, or something even close, for that matter. Durant is owed $54.7 million this season and is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, barring an agreement.
It's worth noting that MacMahon mentioned that Durant is not pushing for a maximum extension either. All-Star center Alperen Sengun's five-year, $185 million deal will kick in this year, and the team already gave Jabari Smith Jr. a five-year, $122 million contract, starting in the 2026-27 season. The deadline to extend Tari Eason looms, and Amen Thompson is another star soon eligible.
The fact that neither Durant nor the Rockets is pushing for a maximum extension should be somewhat of a relief. The former MVP averaged 26.6 points per game on elite efficiency last season, but his age and apron penalties are what's likely holding Houston back from throwing the checkbook at him.
While it shouldn't necessarily scare fans, Durant's contract will unfortunately be a narrative that concerns NBA fans throughout this season if a deal isn't finalized before the start. If the Rockets live up to the hype and muster up a deep playoff run, expect him to re-sign. However, a disappointing season without an extension could mean a departure of the player Houston just traded for.
In the end, it's all speculation before the season begins. The Rockets have high hopes, and Durant wanted to end up with this specific team. MacMahon's report shouldn't frighten fans; rather, it should be something to keep in the back of the head as Houston embarks on a campaign with championship aspirations.