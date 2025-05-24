Should the Rockets Trade for Prolific Celtics Two-Way Guard?
It is almost certain that the Celtics will have to make some tweaks to their roster going into next season, and one of these tweaks could include sending off Jrue Holiday in a trade for the right price.
The 34-year-old guard who signed a four-year extension last season is signed through Boston til 2028, but with the Jayson Tatum injury shifting the Celtics season it is time for Boston to potentially build around Jaylen Brown.
One team that could be in the running for a veteran guard with stellar defense like Holiday is the Houston Rockets. The Rockets have been a part of several different trade proposals in recent weeks, with several NBA Analysts predicting the team to land a solid veteran who can be a scoring threat.
While Holiday isn't a prolific scorer by any means, he can provide a savvy veteran presence and is still able to go toe to toe on defense with some of the leagues best offensive players.
He's a two-time NBA Champion and three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team with gas still in the tank ready to compete.
Given the Rockets' need for a veteran among their young core, a player like Jrue Holiday could certainly be in play. The only thing stopping this would be the hefty contract that Holiday is owed, which on average, is about $31 million a year til 2028.
With the new CBA rules, the Rockets would need to send out at least $22.5 million in salary for the trade to work, and that could be a big ask from the Houston front office.