Houston Rockets Land NBA Superstar in Three Team Trade Proposal
It's been an active week when it comes to trade proposals involving the Houston Rockets, and Bleacher Report's most recent trade idea by Dan Favale is on par with some of these other proposals around the basketball media realm.
Favale pitched a three-team trade involving the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards that would put one of the league's best scorers, Kevin Durant, in a Houston Rockets uniform.
As for the Suns, they would receive a hefty package including Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and two first round picks (2025/2027) while the Wizards would receive big man Jock Landale and a 2029 first round pick.
While it does seem like the biggest winner in this trade is the Phoenix Suns who have been trying to get over the playoff hump for the past few seasons, this trade will also give the Rockets that perennial scorer that they have been desperate for.
Durant, who will be 37 next season, has hit a point in his career where he is looking to win now in terms of another NBA championship, and the Rockets window seems wide open with the youthful core who made a decent push this season before getting bounced by Golden State.
The Rockets No. 10 pick has continued to be a major trade piece in proposals throughout the week, as several NBA insiders also seem to believe Durant to Houston could be a major possibility.
Whether the 2 time NBA Champion ends up in Houston is remains to be seen, and with the NBA Draft creeping up, it would not be a surprise to see the Rockets make a deal for an NBA Superstar.