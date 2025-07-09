Sixers Star Thinks Houston Rockets is Good Landing Spot for Damian Lillard
Coming off being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard will likely take his time to find his next franchise and the Houston Rockets may be a team that the veteran guard considers resting his hat with.
Depending on what Lillard's market is at considering the Bucks still owe him $22 million for the next five years, if Houston can land Lillard on a minimum two-year deal for a team-friendly price then there is no reason general manager Rafael Stone and his front office should not take a swing at the sharpshooting point guard.
One NBA star seems to think the Rockets would be a solid fit for Lillard, being that the soon-to-be 35-year-old guard will need at least a full NBA season to rehab his season-ending torn left Achilles from this past season.
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George recently discussed Lillard's future on his personal YouTube show, Podcast P with Paul George, getting into detail about the future rehab Lillard will have to go through and even mentioning the Houston Rockets as a fit for Lillard at this stage in his career.
"Put him with Houston," George said. "You put him on that team where there is a KD, there's defense around him, there's length around him. I always like if it's a smaller guard, pair him with length around him... There's enough youth around him to where he doesn't have to carry the load."
Joining a team like the Rockets, who are in a win-now mode in terms of an NBA Championship, could be a reason Lillard considers signing with the team for a friendly contract. As the veteran guard is known to be chasing that championship ring to complete his illustrious career.
Lillard will still have time to decide what his future will be and with what franchise, but if Lillard is serious about competing for an NBA Championship, then the Rockets may be a team the elite shooting guard considers suiting up for as his next squad.