Rockets Need to Give Kevin Durant More Help Down the Stretch

Last night didn't feel like the Houston Rockets truly took down the Charlotte Hornets. Despite a 105-101 victory, the sentiment was that they escaped through the sheer offensive firepower that is Kevin Durant.

The 37-year-old star dropped 10 of his 35 total points in the fourth quarter, including all eight of the Rockets' final points to seal the deal. It was another scoring masterclass from the Slim Reaper, but concern still looms for Houston.

The reason for that is the lack of production from other players, and the worry of an over-reliance on Durant's prowess. The Rockets' defense has been spectacular this season, ranking fifth in defensive rating and allowing just 109.3 points per game (fourth in the NBA).

Houston is sixth in offensive rating, but put up just 114.5 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league. The production on that end of the floor has lacked, and a lot of that has to do with the absence of Fred VanVleet (torn ACL).

Without a true point guard, the Rockets are forcing many perimeter players and even big men (Alperen Şengün) out of position to handle the ball and initiate sets. Thus, a turnover problem has been persistent. They rank 27th in turnover rate (15.7%), averaging 15.3 per game.

While the Rockets have four players averaging 15 or more points per game, the fourth-quarter stats are disappointing. They're 13th in the league in points per game in the final 12 minutes, but over their last three matchups, that number has dropped to 25, which would be last in the overall season rankings.

Durant is averaging 6.3 points per fourth quarter, but over his last four games, that number has increased to 8.5. In clutch time, while he hasn't been spectacular, he still ranks 18th in clutch win probability, according to inpredictable. He's 14th in clutch field goal shooting, while no other Rockets are within the top 50.

Much of this can be fixed with the return of VanVleet, or if Houston turns to the buyout market for a point guard. However, the Rockets can't afford to underperform in clutch games because that leads to an over-reliance on Durant.

Houston's organization and fans expected this added dimension of offense when the team acquired the 6-foot-11 sniper, especially when it came to relieving the young core in big situations. However, if the other rotation players can't reciprocate the relief of that pressure on Durant, the Rockets may be in trouble down the stretch.