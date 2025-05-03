Inside The Rockets

Social Media Reacts to Rockets Forcing Game 7 vs. Warriors

How social media reacted to Houston's crucial Game 6 in The Bay.

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) stands next to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during a break in the action in the second quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Houston Rockets did the unthinkable, walking into Chase Center in San Francisco and issuing a double-digit beatdown of Golden State that will force a decisive Game 7 for the series.

Golden State had the early advantage in the series, going up 3-1. But the Rockets have stormed back, largely due to gargantuan scoring efforts from veteran guard Fred VanVleet. Houston showed more fire from the get-go in Game 6, and used a two-way effort in the fourth-quarter to seal the win.

VanVleet scored a blistering 29 points on 7-for-13 shooting, hitting six of nine triples. Alperen Sengun followed with a needed 21 point, and Steven Adams led with 17 points in finishing as a +15 plus-minus off the bench.

Adams has been a dominant interior force in the last few games, forcing the Warriors to send him to the line over and over. On Friday night, he finished 9-for-16.

In the end, Houston would go on to win, 115-107. The Rockets will now play Game 7 in Houston, a massive advantage to move on to the next round.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 6:

