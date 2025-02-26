Spurs vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are getting right back at it tonight as they prepare for another game, this time against their Lone Star State rival in the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs' quest to make the Play-In Tournament took a massive hit last week when it was announced that reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama would be ruled out for the year as he deals with a blood clot injury.
This means that the Spurs will have to rely on the rest of Wembanyama's supporting cast in hopes of making some noise this season. They can certainly do that tonight against the Rockets, a team coming off a physical game last night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Spurs vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: ESPN, ESPN+
Spurs vs. Rockets Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs
- C Charles Bassey (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- C Victor Wembanyama (OUT - shoulder)
Houston Rockets
- C Cody Zeller (OUT - not with team)
- PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)
- SF Jae'Sean Tate (QUESTIONABLE - back)
- SF Dillon Brooks (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - injury maintenance)
- C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - injury maintenance)
Spurs vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
San Antonio Spurs
- PG Chris Paul
- SG De'Aaron Fox
- SF Devin Vassell
- PF Harrison Barnes
- C Bismack Biyombo
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
