Statistics That Stood Out for the Houston Rockets in 2024-25
The Houston Rockets had their best season since 2020, and a few stats stood out in the Rockets' successful 2024-25 season.
The Houston Rockets had their most successful season in the last five years in 2024-25, winning 52 games and finishing second in the Western Conference. Even though they came up short in Game 7 of the first round against the Golden State Warriors, they took a major step forward after four seasons of not making the playoffs.
The Rockets improved their win loss record for the second straight season as they improved by 11 wins last season after improving by 19 wins in the 2023-24 season. Throughout the season some NBA experts and even fans had a hard time figuring out how the Rockets were winning so many games.
The Rockets were near the bottom of the league in 3-point shooting, free throw shooting and field goal percentage. Yet the Rockets stayed near the top of the standings for most of the regular season. They were able to do that by having close to or the best seasons in franchise history in a few key categories.
The Rockets had their best rebounding season since the 1972-73 season, averaging 48.5 rebounds a game. Throughout the season, the Rockets' best offense was scoring off missed shots, as the Rockets crashed the boards from the tip-off to the final buzzer. The Rockets' dominance on the boards really started to take form when they deployed their double-big lineup of Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun.
The Rockets also led the playoffs in rebounding, but they came up one game short of advancing to the second round. Ime Udoka realized from day one that his team wasn't going to win games by getting in a 3-point contest with their opponents. Udoka knew that his team would have to outhustle and be the tougher team if they wanted to compete nightly.
Another area where the Rockets excelled last season was on the defensive end. The Rockets rank fifth in defensive rating on the season and third in opponents' points per game. One statistic was fast break points allowed per game
The Rockets ranked fifth in fast-break points allowed per game. They limited teams' fast-break opportunities by limiting turnovers and getting back on defense after misses. During the Rockets' rebuilding years after Harden left, one stat that constantly stood out year after year was their poor transition defense.
To be a top defensive team, you have to be a good defensive transition team, and the Rockets were one of the best in the NBA for the second straight season. The Rockets realize that going forward, they will have to become a better offensive team, but defense and rebounding will be their calling cards regardless of what changes they make this offseason.