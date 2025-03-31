Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off on Rockets' Dillon Brooks Ejection
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks' night ended prematurely against the Phoenix Suns when he got involved in a shoving match with Kevin Durant.
Here's a look at the moment Brooks was ejected from the game:
After the game, Stephen A. Smith took to social media to share his take on the ejection.
"This is driving me crazy. I’m watching the Rockets vs Suns game. Dillon Brooks did not deserve to get thrown out of this game," Smith tweeted. "A physical play vs for sure, cussing at the referee initial for the foul call. But to eject the man over that? Come on. Let the players play!"
Brooks now has 15 technical fouls this season, which is one shy of warranting a one-game suspension. That could be critical for the Rockets if he has 15 going into the playoffs. Should he pick up a technical foul during the playoffs, he would be suspended for a game during a series, and that could have a massive impact on the outcome.
The Rockets have been among the most penalized teams in the league since Ime Udoka took over as head coach.
This adds to Houston's identity of being a hard-nosed, physical team, and although the fouls could become an issue down the line, the Rockets are seen as one of the top teams when it comes to effort and intimidation, which is exactly where they want to be.
The Rockets are back in action tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. CT.