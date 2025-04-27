Steven Adams’ Evolving Role with the Houston Rockets
Since joining the Houston Rockets, Steven Adams has carved out a unique role that goes beyond traditional center duties. After missing the entire 2023-24 NBA season due to a PCL tearn, he made his debut with the Rockets this season and fluctuated within the rotation. Now, he's finding great consistency in a refined role.
While his scoring numbers don't pop out at you, Adams' impact on the team’s defensive identity, rebounding dominance, and physical presence has been undeniable. Under head coach Ime Udoka, Adams has become a key piece in Houston’s evolving system, particularly as the team experiments with two-big lineups alongside Alperen Sengun.
Over his last 20 games, the New Zealand native is averaging 4.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game with plenty of double-digit performances on the glass. The start of the regular season saw him struggle to stay on the court and find legitimate minutes, but he has improved tremendously through the second half and in the playoffs, bringing a veteran presence to a young core.
While modern NBA trends favor spacing and shooting, Udoka has embraced a more physical approach, utilizing Adams and Sengun together to create mismatches. The duo has posted a net rating of +29.9 in the regular season, ranking among the best two-man lineups in the league. Their ability to crash the boards and control the interior has given Houston a unique advantage, particularly against smaller teams.
As the Rockets battle it out in their first-round matchup against the Golden State Warriors, Adams’ role becomes even more critical. Against a team known for its perimeter shooting and small-ball lineups, Houston’s ability to impose its physicality has been tested. Adams’ rebounding and defensive presence could be the key to disrupting Golden State’s rhythm and giving Houston an edge in the series.
Adams may not be the flashiest player on the court, but his refined role with the Rockets has made him an invaluable asset. Whether it’s securing rebounds, setting screens, or anchoring the defense, Adams continues to prove that his impact extends far beyond the box score. As Houston looks to make noise in the playoffs, Adams’ presence could be the difference-maker in their quest for postseason success.