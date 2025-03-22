Steven Adams Leads Rockets Rebounding Efforts
The Houston Rockets are the best rebounding team in the NBA, and part of the reason behind that has to do with the introduction of Steven Adams into the rotation.
Adams, 31, is in his first full season with the Rockets, and he has been key to the team's success on the glass.
“Steve is a walking offensive rebound so he just helps us move the defense and things like that," Rockets forward Tari Eason said. "He just gives us easier [opportunities] to get out and run, because he is going to clean up all those rebounds. Same thing with Jabari... he is really good on cleaning up the low man guy, especially getting those blocks and stuff like that. I am a big fan.”
The Rockets have a lot of length, and they are using more of it in their lineups as of late. Houston brought three players off the bench in last night's win against the Miami Heat. One was Adams, and the other two were Eason and Jabari Smith Jr.
Having to defend all of that size can give other teams a big challenge in the Western Conference as the team gets closer to the playoffs, so the Rockets need to lean into their biggest strength as they try and pick up wins at the most crucial time of the year.
The Rockets will look to win their 10th consecutive game tomorrow night when they return home to face the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. CT.