Inside The Rockets

Suns' Devin Booker Linked to Rockets in Another Trade Rumor

The Houston Rockets could be lining up a trade for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets have been linked to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in trade rumors for a while at this point.

With the Suns' draft future in the hands of the Rockets, the two sides could make sense as partners for a deal for one of Phoenix's stars.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes this offseason could present the opportunity for the Suns to trade Booker to the Rockets.

"A Phase 3 launch could be in the works should the Rockets learn their developing-by-the-day roster still isn't championship-ready," Buckley writes.

"And since few teams are better equipped to broker a blockbuster, Houston's target list can grow as big as its imagination allows.

"The Rockets have held "longtime interest" in Booker, per The Athletic's Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater, and might still view his scoring and shot-making as their final puzzle pieces."

Booker would give the Rockets that surefire No. 1 option that they have been seeking for a while. If Houston had Booker in the same backcourt with Amen Thompson, the Rockets could be contenders in the West for a very long time.

The Rockets are back in action tonight as they host De'Aaron Fox, Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on ESPN or stream on ESPN+.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager who has been with On SI since 2021. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20.

Home/News