Suns' Devin Booker Linked to Rockets in Another Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets have been linked to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in trade rumors for a while at this point.
With the Suns' draft future in the hands of the Rockets, the two sides could make sense as partners for a deal for one of Phoenix's stars.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes this offseason could present the opportunity for the Suns to trade Booker to the Rockets.
"A Phase 3 launch could be in the works should the Rockets learn their developing-by-the-day roster still isn't championship-ready," Buckley writes.
"And since few teams are better equipped to broker a blockbuster, Houston's target list can grow as big as its imagination allows.
"The Rockets have held "longtime interest" in Booker, per The Athletic's Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater, and might still view his scoring and shot-making as their final puzzle pieces."
Booker would give the Rockets that surefire No. 1 option that they have been seeking for a while. If Houston had Booker in the same backcourt with Amen Thompson, the Rockets could be contenders in the West for a very long time.
The Rockets are back in action tonight as they host De'Aaron Fox, Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on ESPN or stream on ESPN+.
