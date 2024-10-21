Hall-of-Famer Cited As Rockets Trade Target By Bleacher Report
The Houston Rockets haven't made many moves to change their roster from last season. Plenty of rumors were circulating about stars of their own and players on other teams this summer, but Houston didn't pull the trigger this offseason. The organization's only notable trade was with the Brooklyn Nets in a swap of draft picks.
Nevertheless, the Rockets will still enter the season with rumored trade targets like any other NBA team. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey gave one trade target for every team this season, and the Rockets were given a Hall-of-Famer: Kevin Durant.
Adrian Wojnarowski put out information saying that the Rockets were interested in going after Durant. Although the trade didn't happen, it's now known that Houston could be in play for the former MVP.
"And if the Suns get off to a less-than-stellar start in the jam-packed Western Conference, it may gain some traction again," Bailey wrote. "Houston would be uniquely positioned to pounce."
"The Rockets will have to consolidate at some point anyway. They have seven potential role players on their rookie deals, and they may not be able to afford to give all of them their second contracts."
Durant is 36 years old, and doesn't necessarily fit Houston's timeline. If he does end up a Rocket, it will come at a major cost, but we've seen over the past few seasons that going all in for a star player via trade isn't always the smartest move.
It will be something to watch as the Phoenix Suns continue to try to climb back to the NBA Finals. They've suffered playoff disappointment in Durant's time with the team, and his career is only getting closer to an end as time goes on.
