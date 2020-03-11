InsideTheRockets
Rockets President Tad Brown Details Coronavirus Guidelines

Michael Shapiro

Rockets president Tad Brown outlined the team's coronavirus guidelines before Houston's 117-110 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday. 

The Rockets and the NBA's other 29 teams have already limited locker room access to only "essential personnel" in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Brown said the Rockets have also increased sanitation stations and health-related signs at the Toyota Center. 

"We’ve not only put sanitization stations on the main concourse and upper concourses, we’ve increased our signage, making sure fans understand proper hygiene practices as relayed by health and league professionals," Brown told the media on Tuesday. “We’ve been working with our services staff to make sure we reiterate to customers and fans who may not be feeling well, please don’t come to the arena."

Brown noted that the Rockets are following the guidelines of local health professionals and the NBA, a sentiment head coach Mike D'Antoni echoed on Tuesday. 

"Well I think it's up to everybody to do the best they can and get the right information from the people that know, the health experts, and do what they recommend," D'Antoni said. "The NBA will be out in front of this, and they will do what's right or try to do what's right and we will definitely follow them."

Brown said the Rockets are limiting fan interactions with players due to the coronavirus, though fans are still permitted at Rockets games as of Wednesday afternoon. The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they will host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday without fans at the Chase Center. Houston could potentially follow suit, though it will likely only do so if dictated by the league office. 

Rockets forward Robert Covington discussed the idea of playing without fans before Tuesday's win. 

"[It would be] weird," Covington said. "Like LeBron said, it’s hard to play in a setting where there’s no fans or it’s a quiet arena."

The Rockets will face LeBron James and the Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday before battling Damian Lillard and the Blazers on Sunday. 

Houston's next home game is slated to be against the Cavaliers on March 17. Fans are currently permitted to attend. 

