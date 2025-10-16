Tari Eason Projected to Land Lucrative Rookie Extension from Rockets
With the start of the NBA regular season right around the corner, rookie extensions loom for a plethora of 2022 draftees. The deadline for those players to get a deal sits on Oct. 20, one day before before the Houston Rockets open their season against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Big names due for a deal include Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons) and Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers). One underrated player who could be signed is Tari Eason, the Rockets' two-way forward. He was a pivotal part of Houston's rise to prominence last season.
Many are concerned that the Rockets may not reach an agreement with Eason. They still need to extend Kevin Durant, while Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. are scheduled to get paid an immense amount of money. Sengun's extension kicks in this year, while Smith's starts next season.
ESPN's Bobby Marks and Tim Bontemps gave predictions on which 2022 draftees would get extensions, and how much they would be. Eason was predicted to get a lucrative deal from Houston based on his role, with a multitude of factors affecting that number.
"Four years, $80 million. The apron era has taught teams to prioritize their own pending free agents and balance future finances," Marks wrote. "With Amen Thompson eligible to sign an extension next summer, it is hard to justify an average salary of $20 million or more for a player coming off the bench."
"This feels as if it will get done eventually," Bontemps wrote. "With Eason's injury history, locking in some long-term financial security makes sense. Houston has locked up its young players under general manager Rafael Stone, so expect the Rockets to continue to do so."
Last season, Eason averaged 12 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks as the Rockets posted one of the best defensive ratings in the league. He was an incredible ball stopper for Houston, and as the team enters title contention, it would be smart for the team to keep him around.
The one concern, however, is the apron penalties. While the salary cap is projected to rise year after year, the Rockets are paying big money to Sengun, Smith and eventually Thompson and Durant. Can they afford to keep Eason as well, especially when considering how many teams would covet his services?
If the 24-year-old does not reach an extension with Houston, he would enter restricted free agency in 2026. The Rockets can match any offer he receives, but it's still a major risk to have Eason on the (relatively) open market.