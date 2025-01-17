The Cavalry Is Arriving at the Perfect Time for the Rockets
The NBA season is reaching its halfway point, and it's clear that the Houston Rockets have proven they belong in their position as the second-seeded team in the Western Conference. They've saved their best for this quadrant of the season, with several players playing their best basketball leading to the NBA All-Star break. Now, they'll benefit from getting some of their injured players back to help make a push in the second half of the season.
Energetic wing Tari Eason returned to the court Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings. He immediately impacted the team with 16 points, several of which came in the clutch and in big moments. He reminded the Rockets what he provides on a nightly basis, which is strong rebounding effort and defense.
Eason secured just one offensive board in this game, but his presence was profound throughout his minutes. He even nailed a crucial three-pointer in the clutch to help the Rockets keep the game close. He drives to the rim confidently and finishes underneath the basket with strength. Defensively, he matched up against some of the better offensive players on the Kings, taking on the game's toughest assignments along with defensive specialist Dillon Brooks.
The production he provides is a welcome addition to a reserve squad that is growing in confidence. Cam Whitmore is picking up steam offensively, and he's gotten some assistance on the bench with increased minutes for Jae'Sean Tate and Steven Adams. Eason's defense adds a new layer to the bench, especially since his former reserve running mate, Amen Thompson, is getting most of his minutes with the starters.
Thompson is starting because of another injured player who will make a large impact once he returns to the lineup: Jabari Smith Jr.
Smith partially broke his left hand in shootaround earlier this month. His initial prognosis called for a re-evaluation in 4-6 weeks. After completing just over two of those weeks, Smith still has a significant stretch of his recovery to accomplish. Unfortunately, that means he won't have much time to acclimate with the current iteration of the team before the season enters its late stages.
Smith was in the process of putting together a quality season for the Rockets. He became a quality shooter from deep, knocking down timely shots and turning into one of the team's most consistent shooters. Houston has increased the spacing and pace at which they play, which would benefit Smith in his eventual return.
However, whether Smith remains a starter once he returns is a valid question for Head Coach Ime Udoka and the coaching staff. Thompson is a revelation to the starting lineup, helping improve the pace on offense and playing impressive defense. Smith's spot in the lineup is the easiest to justify a switch. Brooks is Houston's defensive specialist who often guards the opposing team's best player. Fred VanVleet helps organize the offense and limits turnovers. The Rockets were close to proving they could still take care of the ball without VanVleet against the Kings, but a few turnovers in the clutch sank their chances at victory.
If Smith returns to his spot in the starting lineup, he'll improve the three-point shooting from the starters and add a blocking threat with his help defense. He would still have the same qualities should Thompson continue the season with the starting five after Smith's return. Either way, the Rockets are looking forward to getting a big boost once his recovery is completed. It'll be perfect timing for a stretch run before the postseason.
